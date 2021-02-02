Why Amanda Seyfried Has ‘No Interest’ In Doing A Superhero Movie

Amanda Seyfried makes reference to the fact that she has been offered those superhero roles in the past, perhaps several times. The actress has previously spoken about the fact that she apparently turned down the role of Gamora in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. She wasn't entirely confident that the off-the-wall premise (even for a comic book movie) would work. While Seyfried has admitted she was wrong about the film, that hasn't made her change her mind about her decision not to take the role. In addition to her feelings on physicality and green screen, she's also said she has little interest in roles that will keep her in the make-up chair longer than she'll actually be on the set.