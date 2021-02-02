Billie Eilish’s The World's A Little Blurry First Trailer Gives Us An Intimate Look Behind-The-Scenes

For Billie Eilish, that best life has been recording music since she was still a young teenager. She's had myriad radio hits at this point. Last year was expected to be an even bigger year for the singer, as she tackled the Bond No Time To Die song with her brother Finneas. That movie has shifted release dates a bunch and is now expected to open on October 8 of this year, though there's been some argument in favor of postponing the film into 2022. Meanwhile, Eilish's music may earn an award before the film is ever even in theaters.