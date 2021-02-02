The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Is Also Playing Bruce Wayne, But Not How You'd Think

Leave a Comment
The superhero genre continues to be the most popular in the film industry, with various studios crafting shared universes as a result. Warner Bros. has been putting out a ton of DC content as of late, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects still coming down the line. This includes Matt Reeves' long-awaited movie The Batman, which is still in production now. Reeves assembled a killer cast, including Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. Although now the Westworld actor has landed another gig playing Bruce Wayne, but not how you'd think.
Jeffrey Wright has had a long and celebrated career in film, and he's going to be making his superhero blockbuster debut in The Batman. His role as Jim Gordon is only one of many A-listers attached to the project, and fans are eager to get a full trailer. But ahead of this, Wright was recently announced to be playing the Dark Knight himself in an official podcast from HBO Max.
This thrilling Batman update comes to us from THR, with the outlet breaking the news about the podcast project. Titled Batman: The Audio Adventures, the upcoming podcast will be a comedic take on Gotham's Protector. Penned by Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas, this new medium for Batman will be arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2021.
While the story of Batman: The Audio Adventures remains a mystery for the time being, the cast is being assembled. Joining Jeffrey Wright as Bruce Wayne are familiar names like Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Brooke Shields, and John Leguizamo among others. We'll just have to wait and see which characters the cast takes on.
As previously mentioned Batman: The Audio Adventures will head to HBO Max, as will Matt Reeves' The Batman spinoff series. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Between his roles in Batman: The Audio Adventures and The Batman, it's clear that Jeffrey Wright is diving into Gotham City head first. These two projects also look vastly different. While the former will be comedic, the latter looks like a gritty, pulled back take on the Dark Knight. As a reminder, you can check out the teaser for The Batman below.
For Jeffrey Wright's live-action adventures in Gotham, he'll once again be working with a ton of familiar faces. Robert Pattinson is playing the title character, allowing Wright to play a supporting role as his trusted ally Gordon. They'll be teaming up against a trio of villains Penguin (Colin Farrell), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Riddler (Paul Dano). The cast is also rounded out by Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and John Turturro.
Batman: The Audio Adventures is only the latest project to arrive featuring the iconography of DC's most popular hero. Bat-fans can also check out more Bat-programming in TV projects like Titans and Harley Quinn, as well as the highly anticipated Snyder Cut and developing Flashpoint movie.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.