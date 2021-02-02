The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Is Also Playing Bruce Wayne, But Not How You'd Think

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The superhero genre continues to be the most popular in the film industry, with various studios crafting shared universes as a result. Warner Bros. has been putting out a ton of DC content as of late, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects still coming down the line. This includes Matt Reeves' long-awaited movie The Batman, which is still in production now. Reeves assembled a killer cast, including Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. Although now the Westworld actor has landed another gig playing Bruce Wayne, but not how you'd think.