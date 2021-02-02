Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Denzel Washington Reveals How He Gains Weight For Movies Like The Little Things

Denzel Washington in The Little Things
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

Actors have been known to go to some insane lengths to get into character. Just look at performers like Jared Leto and Christian Bale. One is a dedicated method actor who refuses to break character on set, and the other is the king of body transformation. For his latest role in The Little Things, Denzel Washington took a page out of Bale’s book and decided to tack on a few extra pounds to give his character that i’m-too-damn-old-for-this look. While the results were impressive, adding on all that extra weight comes with a pretty strict dieting regiment.

Denzel Washington recently revealed how he gained those extra pounds for The Little Things. More specifically, the foods that got him there. As the two-time Oscar winner put it,

There was a Joe Deacon diet. The sacrifices I make for my character. Gaining the weight, that’s a piece of cake. Literally a piece of cake. Eating big late. It’s not healthy, but it works. Milkshakes were my friend. Ice cream was my very good friend.

In his interview with USA Today, the Oscar-winning actor mentioned that gaining all that weight required a bit of strategic eating. He jokingly alludes to the sacrifices he makes for his characters, while calling the whole process a literal cake walk. Well, as much of a cake walk as eating cake, ice cream and milkshakes everyday could be. He does mention that while it’s not the healthiest diet in the world, it got the job done.

In The Little Things Denzel Washington plays Joe "Deke" Deacon, an over-the-hill deputy sheriff who suspects Albert Sparma, played by Jared Leto, as a serial killer. The film released last Friday and has already set a record for an R-rated film released during the COVID-19 pandemic. The HBO Max exclusive also stars upcoming Bond villain Rami Malek as Jim Baxter, an LASD detective.

The Little Things is the first feature to star Denzel Washington since 2018’s The Equalizer II. It looks like critics were just as lukewarm on his return to the big (and small) screen. However, Denzel Washington has another high-caliber prestige project on the horizon.

The Training Day star is set to pair up with Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson and more in Joel Coen’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. While there is no set release date for the project, it is expected to for sometime in 2021. Denzel Washington has already had an incredible career, taking home numerous awards including two Academy Awards, so fans may be excited to see the actor return to more dramatic roles.

Until then, Denzel fans can now check out The Little Things in theaters or on HBOMax. As for the rest of this year’s movie slate, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Release Schedule for the latest on everything coming to the big screen.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

Judas And The Black Messiah Review: A Powerful Drama With Phenomenal Performances From Daniel Kaluuya And Lakeith Stanfield reviews 16h Judas And The Black Messiah Review: A Powerful Drama With Phenomenal Performances From Daniel Kaluuya And Lakeith Stanfield Eric Eisenberg
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Finally Gets A Release Date And New Posters movies 4d Zack Snyder’s Justice League Finally Gets A Release Date And New Posters Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic
Here's When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Available In International Markets On HBO Max news 4d Here's When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Available In International Markets On HBO Max Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Synchronic Oct 23, 2020 Synchronic 8
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Is Also Playing Bruce Wayne, But Not How You'd Think TBD The Batman's Jeffrey Wright Is Also Playing Bruce Wayne, But Not How You'd Think Rating TBD
Miley Cyrus Has A Funny Take While Pitching Herself To Sing At Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding TBD Miley Cyrus Has A Funny Take While Pitching Herself To Sing At Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding Rating TBD
Why Amanda Seyfried Has ‘No Interest’ In Doing A Superhero Movie TBD Why Amanda Seyfried Has ‘No Interest’ In Doing A Superhero Movie Rating TBD
Could Star Wars’ Alan Tudyk Bring Rogue One’s K-2S0 To Another Show Beyond The Andor Prequel? TBD Could Star Wars’ Alan Tudyk Bring Rogue One’s K-2S0 To Another Show Beyond The Andor Prequel? Rating TBD
Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adorably Pointing Out That His Grandfather Is In The First Movie TBD Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adorably Pointing Out That His Grandfather Is In The First Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information