Denzel Washington Reveals How He Gains Weight For Movies Like The Little Things

Actors have been known to go to some insane lengths to get into character. Just look at performers like Jared Leto and Christian Bale. One is a dedicated method actor who refuses to break character on set, and the other is the king of body transformation. For his latest role in The Little Things, Denzel Washington took a page out of Bale’s book and decided to tack on a few extra pounds to give his character that i’m-too-damn-old-for-this look. While the results were impressive, adding on all that extra weight comes with a pretty strict dieting regiment.