Armie Hammer's Wife Has Responded After Cannibal Text Scandal

This past January saw Armie Hammer capturing public attention not for his professional work, but for controversy in his personal life. Private messages purportedly from the actor were leaked online, and they contained graphic sexual material. This included Hammer saying he was “100% a cannibal,” and expressing a desire to drink a woman’s blood and act out rape fantasies. Now Hammer’s ex-wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, has responded to this text scandal.
Elizabeth Chambers had already seemingly made a subtle dig at Armie Hammer by writing “No. Words.” in response to the news that his fellow Call Me By Your Name collaborators Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are re-teaming for Bones & All, a cannibal love story. Below, however, is her official statement on the matter that she shared on Instagram:
For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers married in 2010 and have two children together, but they separated in July 2020. Whether or not Hammer having a rumored affair with Rebecca co-star Lilly James had anything to do with the separation, Chambers is now making it clear that while she won’t comment on this controversy anymore and is focusing on self-care and taking care of her children, she supports victims of abuse in taking steps to heal. In addition to the leaked private messages, various women have also accused Hammer of sexually abusing them and behaving inappropriately.
These leaked private messages and accusations have led to Armie Hammer to drop several projects. Back in October 2020, it was announced that Hammer would star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic action flick Shotgun Wedding, but by January, Hammer requested that Lionsgate allow him to exit the movie, and the studio obliged. Transformers actor Josh Duhamel has since been lined up to fill the role Hammer previously occupied. Hammer also exited the Paramount+ series The Offer, which will chronicle the making of The Godfather and would have seen him playing producer Al Ruddy.
As far as the near future goes though, Armie Hammer won’t be absent from the cinematic realm. He’s next appearing Crisis, which is slated to arrive later this month and also stars Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly. Then when fall rolls around, he’ll be seen as Simon Doyle in Death on the Nile, the second of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot outings following 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Hammer also stars in Taika Waititi’s next movie, Next Goal Wins, although that doesn’t have a release date yet.
