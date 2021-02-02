Looks Like The Wicked Movie Is Back On Track With Some Crazy Rich Asians Talent

While the Wicked film adaptation is pushing forward, Broadway aficionados will have to wait a bit longer as theatres try to figure out how to re-open and adapt to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Before the show was forced to close, it was still in high demand as audiences flocked to see it. Even as Broadway continues to remain shuttered, the record-breaking musical is entering its 17th year on the Great White Way as the second highest-grossing musical in history.