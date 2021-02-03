Eddie Murphy Is Hysterical In New Coming 2 America Trailer, But Wesley Snipes Is Having The Most Fun

As Coming 2 America is getting ready to crown the world with laughter as a Prime Video exclusive, and with Amazon putting down quite a bit of money to make it happen, fans are still in need of some reasons to trust that this legacyquel will be something worth signing up for. Two trailers have come to do the job of making that sale, and the results seen both times just seem to promise that this is one of those occasions where waiting as long as we have is absolutely worth it. It won’t be long before the world reaches a final verdict, as March 5 is the date that royal laughter may once again fill the world.