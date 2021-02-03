Lin-Manuel Miranda And Hamilton Got Golden Globe Nominations So I Guess Hamilton Is A Movie Now?

This has been a debate around the CinemaBlend “offices” ever since the show it streaming: Is Disney+’s Hamilton a movie? Those who support the idea that it IS a movie wanted to include it on year-end Best Of lists. Others who view it as merely a taped version of a live stage performance wouldn’t put it up for any awards considerations, because it’s more like a Fathom event than a For Your Consideration contender. And yet, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rattled off its list of Golden Globe nominations for 2021, there was Hamilton in the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy category, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also getting a Best Actor nomination.