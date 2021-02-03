Marvel Fans Roast Rapper Lil Uzi Vert After Getting Diamond Implanted In Head

Leave a Comment
Most would agree the internet is a very “interesting” place, filled to the brim with users who aren’t afraid to let you know how they feel about something -- for better or worse. Among these social media users are Marvel fans, who have definitely proven to be vocal about certain topics. Well, following the news that rapper Lil’ Uzi Vert had a diamond implanted in his head, the Marvel fans have arrived in full force, and they are roasting the entertainer.
Lil’ Uzi Vert recently revealed the pink diamond he had placed in the center of his forehead, which cost him a whopping $24 million. Yes, he spent that much on the implant. As soon as the news and images of Lil’ Uzi went viral, Marvel fans (or almost anyone for that matter) couldn’t help but notice just how similar he looks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Vision. One Twitter user still seems to be in disbelief over the rapper’s decision:
It doesn’t take long for anything to spread across the web, and many have already taken notice of Lil’ Uzi Vert’s… headwear? It’s even already inspired some fan art, as one user posted a drawing of Uzi in Vision’s classic costume:
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are likely more than aware that the gem in Vision’s head is the Mind Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones. Those powerful macguffins were, of course, coveted by the Mad Titan Thanos, and pundit and comedian Jay Washington gave the perfect response when predicting the conqueror’s reaction to Lil’ Uzi’s jewelry:
Unfortunately, in the MCU, Vision met an unfortunate end at Thanos’ hands, and it has some fans concerned about Lil’ Uzi. One Marvel fan questioned if the rapper is even aware of what happened to the superhero at the end of Avengers: Infinity War:
Regardless of whether you like or dislike Lil’ Uzi Vert’s new piece of jewelry, we can all, at the very least, agree that it’s an “interesting'' fashion statement. But at the same time, it’s also hard to deny that Vision comes to mind when you see the rapper.
It’s ironic that Lil’ Uzi would reveal his new accessory in the midst of WandaVision’s run on Disney+. Maybe he knew the show was on the way and wanted to wait to reveal the diamond at the right? It’s unlikely, but you still can’t help but be amazed by the timing of the situation.
With WandaVision news dominating Marvel’s corner of the internet, it was probably surprising for fans to see Vision trending for a reason not related to the show. But it definitely looks like they don’t mind bringing Lil’ Uzi Vert’s diamond into the conversation as well.
Fans who want to see the actual Vision can check out WandaVision and past MCU movies on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.