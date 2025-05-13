The Internet Had A Field Day After Finding Out Pharrell’s Gold Grill At The 2025 Met Gala Is Actually His Invisalign
The internet is making their approval known in amusing ways.
Pharrell is an innovator in the world of music and fashion. Now, he’s also showing off a creative mode of dental care that is blowing people’s minds. At the 2025 Met Gala, the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton and one of the event’s co-chairs walked the carpet in an impeccably tailored suit and what appeared to be a gold grill. However, it was more than a grill; it was his Invisalign, and the internet is having a field day with this information.
Pharrell Explains That His Gold Grill Is Actually His Invisalign
This year’s Met Gala followed the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” So, celebrities showed up dressed to the nines in impeccable suits, like Zendaya did, and daring dresses, like Halle Berry did. In Pharrell’s case, he wore a Louis Vuitton suit that he designed and paired it with gold earrings. He also had gold teeth, but that wasn’t just a grill, as he told Essence (and you can see in the clip linked here):
Well, he’s not just looking fashionable and fly, he’s also taking care of his teeth. It’s a two birds, one stone situation, and the internet is loving it.
The Internet Is Here For Pharrell Rocking His Invisalign To The Met Gala
From making his own LEGO biopic (Piece by Piece got pretty good reviews, and is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, by the way) to creating massive hit songs like “Happy” for Despicable Me, Pharrell’s creativity knows no bounds.
That’s true in the world of fashion, too, as you can see via these comments from folks praising his choice:
- This is such a smart idea! 2 birds one stone 😂-mafia_princess87
- I knew my king was creative enough to come up with this -havebodacious_cee
- Geniussss 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 -creativeewhitney
Meanwhile, a whole other camp of commenters is ready to call up their orthodontists. Making jokes about how a gold option was never offered or writing about how they need to get in contact with a dental expert or maybe even a jeweler, these reactions are both funny and loving:
- I gotta reach out to my orthodontist now 😍 -enchantressthegoddess
- Let me call my orthodontist -decuratedinteriors
- Just went through 2 years of invisilign braces and was never offered a gold dipped option. I feel cheated! -breifcase14
- Let me take my trays to the jeweler 🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️ -lady_kay
- Let me see what my ortho office can do right quick 😍🔥-kespeakslife
As someone who had braces and still wears a retainer, I found this next comment particularly funny. I think we all know the struggle of finding excuses not to do what our orthodontist wants. However, if your Invisalign is gold, there’s “no excuse to not wear” them, as flossyhygienist commented:
Even the company Invisalign got in on the fun, complimenting Pharrell’s style and confidence with the following words:
I love that Invisalign even got in on this discourse. I mean, it makes sense, Pharrell really gave them a great plug here.
Overall, I love all the fun praise Pharrell Williams is getting for this lavish way he’s taking care of his teeth. Not only is he straightening his teeth with those Invisalign, but they also served as an A+ gold accessory for his 2025 Met Gala look, so all around, it was a win.
