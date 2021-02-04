Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jar Jar Binks Is A Sith Lord In Crazy Star Wars Fan Art, And I Can’t Unsee It

Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

I’m not sure if there is a more controversial figure in the Star Wars franchise than Jar Jar Binks of Naboo. The Gungan, played by Ahmed Best, was introduced in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace after being rescued by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The character's unique way of speaking and comedic relief was loved by some and reviled by other fans of the franchise. There’s even some crazy theories floating around that he was a Sith Lord all along.

Well, artist Kevin Cassidy recently took that theory and ran with it, drawing up a Sith Lord version of Jar Jar Binks for Instagram that I haven’t stopped thinking about:

As Chris Tucker and Ice Cube once so eloquently said, daaaaammmmn. Jar Jar Binks looks kind of badass here, no? I’d even venture to say “meesa likes.” Kevin Cassidy’s work is definitely a bit grittier than the goofy Gungan fans may remember from the Prequel Trilogy.

I’m sold on the look; just give him a Darth Maul double-bladed lightsaber and he’s good to go. The only question I have now is what does this version of Jar Jar sound like? Because there’s no way he can be dropping quotes like “Yipee! How wude!” and expect to be taken seriously by any self-respecting Sith.

It’s fun to imagine what would have happened if the backlash to Jar Jar Binks wasn’t so huge. Actor Ahmed Best had a really hard time dealing with the widespread criticism of the character, which unfortunately isn’t uncommon for the Star Wars franchise.

Ahmed Best has already expressed his willingness to reprise his role despite the criticism. While there's no word on him appearing as Jar Jar Binks again, the actor has returned for some Star-Wars themed fun in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge at Disney+.

Disney+ has seen quite a bit of success over the last couple of years with the Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian. The streaming service is already planning a number of other shows set in a galaxy far, far away, including a series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s no surprise that the platform is exploring the stories outside of the Skywalker Saga, as there's an extremely wide selection of characters to choose from.

As for our clumsy friend Jar Jar Binks, there hasn’t been any confirmed appearances for the character in these upcoming shows. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a cameo at some point though. After all, he is still one of the most recognizable characters of the franchise, whether you are a fan of him or not.

What do you all think? Does this new Sith Lord look work for you, or would you rather leave Jar Jar Binks and the prequels behind? Let us know in the poll below.

Are you into Sith Lord Jar Jar Binks?
RESULTS
More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

Could Star Wars’ Alan Tudyk Bring Rogue One’s K-2S0 To Another Show Beyond The Andor Prequel? television 1d Could Star Wars’ Alan Tudyk Bring Rogue One’s K-2S0 To Another Show Beyond The Andor Prequel? Sean O'Connell
Star Wars Fan Edits Droids And Stormtroopers Into Daily Footage, And Mark Hamill Approves news 2d Star Wars Fan Edits Droids And Stormtroopers Into Daily Footage, And Mark Hamill Approves Corey Chichizola
The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Posts Sentimental Message After Fans Show Her Love On Social Media television 2d The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Posts Sentimental Message After Fans Show Her Love On Social Media Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Ex-Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks May Have Just Revealed Why She Left The Show TBD Ex-Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks May Have Just Revealed Why She Left The Show Rating TBD
Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Admits He Was ‘Truly Lost’ Filming Thor: Ragnarok Cameo TBD Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Admits He Was ‘Truly Lost’ Filming Thor: Ragnarok Cameo Rating TBD
12 Serial Killer Movies And Shows To Watch On Streaming After Finishing The Little Things TBD 12 Serial Killer Movies And Shows To Watch On Streaming After Finishing The Little Things Rating TBD
The Masked Singer Replaces Nick Cannon After Positive COVID Test, But There's Good News TBD The Masked Singer Replaces Nick Cannon After Positive COVID Test, But There's Good News Rating TBD
9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds Breaks Down Hen’s ‘Beautiful Pairing’ With Rob Lowe’s Owen In Lone Star Crossover TBD 9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds Breaks Down Hen’s ‘Beautiful Pairing’ With Rob Lowe’s Owen In Lone Star Crossover Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information