Jar Jar Binks Is A Sith Lord In Crazy Star Wars Fan Art, And I Can’t Unsee It

I’m not sure if there is a more controversial figure in the Star Wars franchise than Jar Jar Binks of Naboo. The Gungan, played by Ahmed Best, was introduced in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace after being rescued by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The character's unique way of speaking and comedic relief was loved by some and reviled by other fans of the franchise. There’s even some crazy theories floating around that he was a Sith Lord all along.