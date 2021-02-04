Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Clarifies If Kylo Ren Had An Alternate Fate In Rise Of Skywalker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's still hard to believe, but Star Wars' nine-film Skywalker Saga came to an end with The Rise of Skywalker. The pressure was on for J.J. Abrams to deliver with Episode IX, and there's been plenty of discussion about the bold narrative choices he went with. This includes the fate of Adam Driver's Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren, who perished shortly after his redemption. And Daisy Ridley recently clarified how how this particular sequence was tackled on set.