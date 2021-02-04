Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Looks Amazing Lit Up At Night

It was mere days before Disneyland closed down in March of 2019 that the new land at Disney's California Adventure, Avengers Campus, was given a grand opening date in July of that year. Said opening obviously did not happen. Disneyland has remained closed ever since, and we have no idea when we'll even get back inside the parts of the theme parks we know. Never mind getting to finally experience the brand new attractions and everything else the new Marvel-themed land will have to offer. But when we do, it's all going to look amazing, as we can see what new land will look like at night. And it's beautiful.