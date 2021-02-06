Cloverfield 2: Why It's A Good Thing The Sequel Is Dropping Found Footage

Remember, in Cloverfield, little Clover was tearing up Manhattan as a baby separated from its mother. So if Cloverfield 2 engages in flashbacks to 2008, we could see just how big this baby actually was in comparison to the city at large, and in more breathtaking wide shots. Or, if this direct sequel is going to focus on another time frame altogether, and Clover’s mother is still alive somewhere at the bottom of the ocean, we might see just how big one of these creatures could get. Not to mention, it might explain some lingering questions from films such as The Cloverfield Paradox.