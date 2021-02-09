How To Watch Nomadland Streaming

The film, which was also nominated for three other Globes including Best Picture, is inspired by journalist Jessica Bruder’s book Nomadland: Surviving American in the Twenty-First Century. Published in 2017, it chronicles the author's own journey into a subculture of middle-aged Americans living on the road in search of employment after the financial collapse of 2008. Writer and director Chloé Zhao, who is also helming the MCU’s upcoming Eternals movie, crafts the award-winning non-fiction book into a dramatized reflection of its still timely topic as told through the eyes of Frances McDormand’s character, Fern, that also features real “nomads” appearing as themselves.

The thought-provoking and critically acclaimed festival darling is something that must be seen to be believed and, thankfully, after Covid-19 that chance is not too far down the road. The following is a quick and convenient guide regarding how to watch Nomadland when the opportunity arises, starting with the how, when, where.