James Gunn’s Latest The Suicide Squad Update May Increase Calls For The Ayer Cut

Jared Leto in Suicide Squad

The DC Extended Universe had a bumpy start, with movies like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad failing to resonate with audiences. The latter film was directed by David Ayer, but unfortunately he's been open about how studio interference greatly altered his vision. The villain-centric property will return with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and the latest update about the blockbuster might inspire more calls for the Ayer Cut.

After it was announced that the Snyder Cut was becoming a reality on HBO Max, fans immediately called for David Ayer's Suicide Squad to get the same cut. This comes off reports that Warner Bros. pushed for the film to be more comedic after the massive success of Deadpool. Meanwhile, Task Force X will return to theaters with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad this summer. Check out Gunn's latest post, which is sure to result in more posts about The Ayer Cut.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Warner Bros. might have learned its lesson since Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2017. Either that or they have complete faith in James Gunn, because the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker felt extremely supported by the studio. And as a result, his DC debut will be all his.

James Gunn's post about The Suicide Squad comes from the filmmaker's personal Twitter page. While his history with the social media outlet is spotty, the filmmaker still uses it to speak directly with moviegoers about his upcoming comic book movies. Case in point the exchange seen above, where Gunn teases the contents of his DCEU blockbuster, while also complimenting the support of Warner Bros.

Seeing how James Gunn was given control over The Suicide Squad, its a bit sad that David Ayer wasn't given the same opportunity with his first movie. While the project was still able to make money at the box office and even won an Oscar for Best Makeup, the original Suicide Squad was still changed a ton thanks to pressure by the studio. And as such, we never actually got to see Ayer's vision come to life.

Suicide Squad is currently available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of James Gunn's new movie this summer. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The Snyder Cut is going to finally arrive in March, after years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding. It should be interesting to see how much of a change the project makes in the greater DCEU, as well as how many new subscribers sign up for HBO Max. If this is a business model that proves successful, perhaps Warner Bros. will be convinced to let David Ayer go about the same process.

As for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has been sharing tidbits of information leading up to the first official trailer. The acclaimed filmmaker went so far as to call it his biggest and most fun project of all time. Considering his tenure in the MCU this says quite a lot. What's more, he seemingly has ideas for a sequel. Fingers crossed.

The Suicide Squad is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman Shares His Thoughts On Calls To Release The Ayer Cut
