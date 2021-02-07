Michael Douglas Pays Tribute To Father Kirk Douglas On The First Anniversary Of His Death

Leave a Comment
2020 was a tragic year all around, but what was most unfortunate was the amount of human loss the world experienced. There were quite a few celebrities who died for assorted reasons, and one of those losses was legendary actor Kirk Douglas. The actor remained a film and television staple in Hollywood for more than eight decades and was widely recognized for a wide array of roles. It's been a year since his death, and his son, Michael Douglas, took to social media to share a special tribute to the legendary actor.
Kirk Douglas is still being remembered for his contributions to film, as the actor was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws in a variety of dramas, from westerns to biopics to war films. His death left an impression on Hollywood from the moment Michael Douglas first broke the news on Instagram. The actor took to Instagram recently to commemorate the first anniversary of his father’s death by re-posting a photo from the older Douglas’s 103rd birthday. Check out his sweet tribute below:
As evidenced by Michael Douglas’ post, Kirk Douglas’ presence is missed by his loved ones. While the older Douglas was a staple in Hollywood for half a century, his best role was that of husband and father. Throughout their careers, the older Douglas showed love and admiration for his son Michael as he forged a Hollywood career of his own. The younger Douglas reciprocated the sentiment by naming his father as a major career influence and praising him on multiple occasions.
Despite this mutual respect, the younger Douglas alluded to the two having a difficult relationship early in his life. But in the older Douglas’ later years, the two became close as the younger Douglas’ career took off. Their relationship was so solid that the two starred in the 2003 comedy-drama It Runs in the Family with the younger Douglas’ son and mother playing supporting roles.
Ahead of his death in February 2020, Kirk Douglas had just celebrated his 103rd birthday a few months earlier in December. After his passing was made known to the public, tributes began pouring in from various stars in Hollywood and numerous fans across social media. The younger Douglas’ wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and son Cameron posted tributes on their own.
Kirk Douglas’ death highlighted just how important he was to Hollywood as he was one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age. His 80-plus year career was filled with memorable roles from the 1940s to 1960s in films such as Champion, Lust for Life, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Spartacus, leading to multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. But outside of Hollywood, the older Douglas managed to leave an impression on everyone around him, including son Michael Douglas. At the end of the day, the younger Douglas’ appreciation of his father proves how important family truly is.