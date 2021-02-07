Michael Douglas Pays Tribute To Father Kirk Douglas On The First Anniversary Of His Death

Kirk Douglas’ death highlighted just how important he was to Hollywood as he was one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age. His 80-plus year career was filled with memorable roles from the 1940s to 1960s in films such as Champion, Lust for Life, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Spartacus, leading to multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. But outside of Hollywood, the older Douglas managed to leave an impression on everyone around him, including son Michael Douglas. At the end of the day, the younger Douglas’ appreciation of his father proves how important family truly is.