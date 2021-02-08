The Right One Director Discusses ‘Organically Diverse’ Casting

When I was growing up in this country, there was no representation of Asian people on TV or film, like zero. And so what happens is that if you’re a person of color, you become very aware of that. You notice things like right away. One of the things I noticed because I couldn’t find anybody who looked like me, was the extras. Any movie I watched or TV show, I watched the extras trying to see if there’s somebody that looks like me, even in the background. And so if you say this to a person of color, they’ll really understand that, especially of a certain generation. So I knew that when I entered my profession that as a producer or the writer or director, I would really pay attention to diversity because I want my projects to reflect the real world the way the real world is.