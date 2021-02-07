Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Dropped A Brand New Peek At The DC Epic For The Super Bowl

Due to the ever-shifting release date schedule, this year's Super Bowl isn't quite the trailer hot spot that it usually is. In a normal year we'd be enjoying some first looks at a few of the biggest films set to be released in the summer, but with the fate of the blockbuster season unclear most studios are playing it safe. There are still some set dates to look forward to, however, and one of them is coming next month. In mid-March, DC fans will get to watch the cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League they've ceaselessly demanded for the last few years. And to celebrate, we now have the brand new preview!