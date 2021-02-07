Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Dropped A Brand New Peek At The DC Epic For The Super Bowl

Leave a Comment
Due to the ever-shifting release date schedule, this year's Super Bowl isn't quite the trailer hot spot that it usually is. In a normal year we'd be enjoying some first looks at a few of the biggest films set to be released in the summer, but with the fate of the blockbuster season unclear most studios are playing it safe. There are still some set dates to look forward to, however, and one of them is coming next month. In mid-March, DC fans will get to watch the cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League they've ceaselessly demanded for the last few years. And to celebrate, we now have the brand new preview!
Zack Snyder has been teasing fans hard with new footage from his cut of Justice League, and he seems to be enjoying dropping bread crumbs to keep fans hyped. So to mark the Super Bowl, he released a quick snippet of footage that's more than appropriate for the situation. You can check it out in his Twitter post below:
Zack Snyder found the perfect way to mark the big game! What better clip to release than one that shows Victor Stone battling it out on the football field. As many fans probably know, the long-teased football scene is one of the many sequences that wasn't included in the theatrical cut of Justice League. Fans have been eager to see it, as it not only looks thrilling but will also add to Stone's backstory, which was greatly reduced in the 2017 film.
The Super Bowl hasn't quite started yet, but Warner Bros. and HBO Max have gotten the party started early with the new look at Zack Snyder's Justice League. Though there was talk for many months about it being cut as a miniseries, it has been confirmed that it will now exist as a single movie, and it will be available to stream starting on March 18.