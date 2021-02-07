The Fast And Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Cranks The Destruction Way, Way Up

Leave a Comment
It was around this time last year that fans of the Fast And Furious franchise were coming down from the serious high that was the first trailer for F9. Of course, at that time everybody still thought that the blockbuster was still coming out May 22, 2020. Obviously some catastrophic world events wound up changing that in a big way, but now the massive feature is set to arrive in the spring, and Universal has released the Super Bowl spot above to get folks hyped again.
It's really easy to appreciate the sheer amount of destruction that is featured in this F9 trailer for the big game. Sure, it starts out with the whole "family" thing, as Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez's Letty have settled into a kind of domestic life with their daughter, but that's just a calm setup for the craziness in store. From a fleet of police cars getting caught up in cables, to a body smashing against a tree, to crumbling building, to a vehicle slamming through two sides of a building and into a truck, there is a whole lot of this franchise's trademark insanity previewed here.
Additional bonus: we actually get to see Helen Mirren's Magdalene Shaw behind the wheel. That shouldn't be that big a deal, but the fact that she was in both The Fate Of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw and hasn't had the chance to drive one of the cars makes this a welcomed revelation. It also very much looks like she is having a hell of a lot of fun.
Packed with action as the F9 Super Bowl trailer may be, it is a bit short on plot – but fortunately that job was well taken care of by the aforementioned debut trailer from last year. Like the TV spot, the movie will begin with Dom trying to live a peaceful life with his family and friends, but that will all come to an end with the arrival of Jakob (John Cena), Dom's brother, who seems to have made some sinister partnerships.
The ensemble cast includes Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena, and back in the director's chair is Justin Lin – who previously directed Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast And Furious, Fast Five, and Fast And Furious 6.
When Universal Pictures last moved F9's release date, it was pushed to May 22 – but we'll have to wait and see if the world will actually be ready for its theatrical launch. It's a situation we're keeping a close eye on, but for now we're just enjoying this badass new footage.