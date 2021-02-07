The Fast And Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Cranks The Destruction Way, Way Up

It was around this time last year that fans of the Fast And Furious franchise were coming down from the serious high that was the first trailer for F9. Of course, at that time everybody still thought that the blockbuster was still coming out May 22, 2020. Obviously some catastrophic world events wound up changing that in a big way, but now the massive feature is set to arrive in the spring, and Universal has released the Super Bowl spot above to get folks hyped again.