Timothee Chalamet Plays Edward Scissorhands Son For Super Bowl Ad, And The Wait For The Reboot Begins

Move parodies are par for the course when it comes to Super Bowl commercials – with the typical move being to take a classic movie and put a modern spin on it. Past examples of this model have included films like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Groundhog Day, but this year the one that everybody is talking about is the new Cadillac spot spoofing Edward Scissorhands. It's partially exciting because it features Winona Ryder reprising her role of Kim Boggs from the Tim Burton classic, but mostly earning attention because it features Timothee Chalamet as Edward's son, Edgar Scissorhands. You can check out the ad below:

The world has obviously changed quite a lot since 1990, but apparently things are still quite challenging if you have an array of sharp blades instead of fingers. Sure, you can help your mom slice up a pineapple super quickly, but that doesn't seem like a totally useful skill when you slice the pull-cord on the bus, ruin your professor's experiment with magnets, and deflate footballs. The good news is that our modern world also includes cars that apparently don't require your hands to be on the wheel at all times, so little Edgar doesn't need to worry about scratching up the dash of his new ride.

More to come...

