Mission: Impossible 7 And 8’s Christopher McQuarrie Shares Cool Set Photos As Cast Gets Back To Work

The end of 2020 was as crazy for Mission: Impossible as it was for any other major film production, perhaps more so. An audio clip was leaked last year which purported to feature Tom Cruise screaming at a couple of crew members for not following the necessary social distancing guidelines. Shortly thereafter the movie broke for the holidays, but Simon Pegg let fans know that things are now back at work. He confirmed that the movie would be filming once again in the United Arab Emirates as it did back in the days of Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol.