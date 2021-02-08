Why Michael B. Jordan Thinks His Tom Clancy Movie From Yellowstone Creators Will Make ‘Big Splash’ At Amazon

Tom Clancy had an impressive career with his novels getting multiple adaptations for the big and small screens. There have been a number of Hollywood stars to take up the role of his famous character Jack Ryan. But there are quite a few other bad-ass characters in the Clancy universe, and Michael B. Jordan is set to take up the helm as franchise favorite John Kelly. The Creed star is attached to star in the upcoming Tom Clancy adaptation, and will work alongside Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, at Amazon.