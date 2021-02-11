Bliss Ending Explained: Which World Is Reality?

Warning: the ending to Bliss is in play, and we’re about to dive deep. It’s spoilers, and turtles, all the way down from this point.

By the time Bliss’s ending kicks in, there’s a mind bending mystery that sees Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek at a crossroads. With two realities presented as equally viable options for truth, the audience is left to make the choice of which world is “real” and which is a simulated construct. It’s certainly not an easy question, as when I first experienced Mike Cahill’s film, the film felt like an inconclusive puzzle that was missing some crucial pieces of the picture.