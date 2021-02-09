Jared Leto's Joker Is Even More Terrifying Than We Thought In New Look At Zack Snyder's Justice League

We knew Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime was going to return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and, not too long ago, director Zack Snyder started to tease the world with how Jared Leto’s Joker would look in his reimagined film. If you’re into being teased up until the moment you watch the Snyder Cut for the first time, then you’re going to want to turn away; as we’ve gotten our first full look at Leto’s gag king in a new set of photos. Surprise surprise, Mr. J looks even more terrifying than we thought. One could even say he looks like a total Knightmare.