Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Being Snubbed By The Oscars For Hustlers

If you look at the nominations and wins that Jennifer Lopez did score for Hustlers, you’ll see that the path was laid out for, at the very least, a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Even the controversial Golden Globes seemed to get it right, with a Best Supporting Actress slot given to her performance; though the night would eventually go to the woman who would also take home the Oscar in that same category. 2020 was the year that saw Laura Dern win both major awards shows with her performance in Marriage Story, an award that, depending on who you talk to, should have went to Ms. Lopez.