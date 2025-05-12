Jennifer Lopez Wrapped Office Romance With Brett Goldstein, But The Beach Setting And Pink Bikini Was Unexpected

Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar who is always making headlines thanks to her booming career and former relationship with Ben Affleck. She's got a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including an upcoming romantic comedy with Brett Goldstein. That project is called Office Romance, and recently wrapped production. But her celebrating with a bikini on the beach is kind of unexpected.

JLo has starred in some of the best romantic comedies of all time, so returning to the genre with the fan favorite star of Ted Lasso (which streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription) is exciting. Lopez posted on Instagram revealing it had wrapped, and now I have to wonder if we're getting a beach scene in the mysterious project.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

That certainly seems like a great way to celebrate. Movie sets are notoriously grueling, with long hours and endless takes. One can assume that Office Romance was the same way, even if rom-coms are light hearted fare. So who wouldn't want to unwind at the beach?

JLo shared this post to her 248 million followers on Instagram, and the comments are filled with folks who love to see her looking so happy. JLo filed from divorce from Ben Affleck in August, and the public has been closely following their split, as well as their professional projects.

(Image credit: Amazon/AppleTV+)

Office Romance's two stars are both wildly popular, so hype has already been building around the forthcoming rom-com. There were even rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein having a flirtation on set, although there's been no indication that the pair of stars are actually involved. Still, this discourse should presumably help get more eyes on the forthcoming movie.

There are a ton of questions surrounding Office Romance (expected to release for those with a Netflix subscription), including its release date. JLo's post from the beach also has me wondering if that might be a setting of the project, rather than it being set mostly within offices themselves. The plot of the rom-com is currently listed as:

Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new sexy lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested.

Honestly, sign me up. Lopez and Goldstein are both wildly captivating on screen, and it should be fun seeing how their chemistry plays out in Office Romance. The two are joined by some stellar talent in the cast, including names like Bradley Whitford, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Tony Hale, and Amy Sedaris.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's currently unclear when Office Romance will be released, and if it'll manage to squeze in as part of the 2025 movie release dates. But what is clear is that Lopez is showing no signs of slowing down her film career.