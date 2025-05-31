Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Hold Back When Asked If She’s Ready To Date Again After Her Divorce

Since Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year, many have wondered if she's ready to re-enter the dating scene. The 55-year-old pop star has remained relatively private about her personal life since the divorce, even as Ben Affleck has been open about his feelings, publicly discussing the split. However, a recent interview gives us some insight into Lopez's feelings on dating, and she does not hold back.

The Hustlers star recently chatted with Access Hollywood about the thrill of performing 23 songs in just 6 minutes at the AMAs, and joked about kissing a bunch of dancers during the performance. The conversation took a fun turn when the host mentioned that comedian Tiffany Haddish wanted to go “man hunting” with her, prompting the Selena actress to respond hilariously:

[Tiffany Haddish] said that to me. I said, ‘Girl, I’m not looking for no man! I’m happy right now. I’m not trying to ruin it.'

Jennifer Lopez crushed her opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards before taking the stage to host. Tiffany Haddish had some fun with it on stage, joking, “From that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has nailed all her steps for the day and got all her kisses in.” She then teased, “Save a dancer for me, J.Lo… You’re not the only one out here looking for someone!”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer stole the show with the epic number, cramming 23 of her hit songs into just six minutes, then shocking viewers as she locked lips with her backup dancers during the performance. But not so quick on the “manhunt,” Haddish. Lopez knows how to showcase her signature charm while also taking subtle (and playful) jabs at her exes and potential suitors. The message is clear: she's doing well at the moment and isn't in a hurry to jump into anything serious. Honestly, good for her.

JLo has plenty to be happy about these days, aside from her love life. She’s been busy promoting her upcoming 2025 movie release, Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival. She also just wrapped up filming Office Romance, a new rom-com in which she stars alongside Ben Goldstein.

There were rumors about JLo and Brett Goldstein having a little flirtation on set, but there’s no real evidence that they’re linked romantically. While we don’t have any solid updates on her dating life, sources indicate that she’s currently focused on her work, and her recent comments to Access Hollywood seem to support this.

Even though Lopez and Affleck’s split seems friendly, they're still having a tough time selling their $68 million mansion. That’s a big expense and a big reason they still seem connected. Plus, they're both reportedly staying involved in each other’s lives because of their kids. Having a blended family, the two have still been supportive of their kids’ friendships, even after the high-profile breakup. It appears that both of them are committed to co-parenting and ensuring their children continue to bond.

It'll be intriguing to see if things change if or when either Lopez or Affleck starts a serious relationship. Time will tell if anything shifts and Lopez decides to take Tiffany Hadish up on that "manhunting" trip.