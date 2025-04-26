‘I Dropped My Phone!’ Jennifer Lopez Sports Stunning Diamonds In Fresh Pics, And Fans Are Loving Them

Diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Jennifer Lopez in the first trailer for This Is Me...Now.
(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez YouTube)

Jennifer Lopez unfortunately won't grace the big screen with a 2025 movie release until this fall. However, the multihypenate is regularly on social media, feeding her fans with jaw-dropping looks. This weekend is no exception, as JLo had the comment section in awe when she shared photos of herself wearing diamonds and super long lashes.

As per usual, Jennifer Lopez has been slaying with her outfits lately. She went full Barbiecore at F1 last week and wore a gorgeous plunging black dress while taking in a Broadway show earlier this month. Lopez's latest set of snapshots really take the cake, though, and it's hard not to focus your attention on the sparkling rocks she's sporting. Take a look at her latest head-turning moment, which is present in the following Instagram post:

JLo asked her followers to find their “glow” while wishing them a Happy Friday in her latest post. In the photos, the starlet rocks a diamond collar around her neck alongside gorgeous earrings. As for her attire, she's wearing a silky pale pink button-up dress and a matching headwrap. The whole look is very chic, with her glowy makeup (and massive fake lashes) really rounding out the look.

It was probably a given that fans would take to the comment section to share their thoughts. You can check out some of the responses to the IG post:

  • “I dropped my phone! 😍😍😍 OMG !!!Love you so much , I glow every time I listen to your beautiful voice ✨🥰🙏🏽” - @meeladelsol
  • “Wow!😍 la mas bella! 🤍 & I’m here for the pink aesthetics!” - @khedry
  • “YES MAMÁ 💖💖💖” - @felix_the_fierce
  • “Omg just stunninggggg 🔥🔥🔥🔥” - @owen_couling
  • “Happy Friday Jennifer. You inspire me to shine every day. 💖✨ TE AMO” - @jessicajlover
  • “Those lashes! 👁️ 👁️” - @divoandthecity

Fans were clearly all over this fashion moment, and how can you not? Jennifer Lopez is (somehow) 55, but she stuns like the timeless beauty she is. While comment section couldn’t help but hype her up, one can tell she’s all confidence either way.

Lopez may reportedly still be waiting for her $68 million mansion -- which she bought with ex-husband Ben Affleck -- to sell. However, I'd say that you really can't put a price on the sheer beauty of this latest photos. As for her domestic life, recent reports have suggested she’s attempting to get on better terms with Affleck for the sake of their kids, who became close during their marriage.

As for what’s next for JLo's illustrious career, she's set to host the American Music Awards, which is set to air on CBS in late May. Not only that, but her buzzy Sundance movie, Kiss Of The Spider Woman is set to hit theaters in October. The musical is about a gay hairdresser, who is serving time in prison and imagines a classic screen actress (played by Lopez) to cope with loneliness. The movie is expected to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. Oh, and Lopez is producing the adaptation of Emily Henry’s Happy Place.

In the meantime, I'm hopeful that Jennifer Lopez will continue to treat us to her absolutely stunning looks. Her diamond accessories will be hard to top, but I wouldn't be surprised if she manages to outdo herself sometime soon.

