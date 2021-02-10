James Gunn Explains His ‘Worry’ About Character Deaths In Guardians Of The Galaxy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating pop culture for a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Given these years on the big screen, audiences have seen a variety of characters be killed off. This includes multiple Guardians of the Galaxy icons, although director James Gunn recently explained why he's sometimes worried about those specific plot points.