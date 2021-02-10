Walt Disney World's Biggest Eyesore Is Back And It Looks...Amazing?

If this had been what Leave A Legacy had looked like inside the park, it might have been something else. The new walls are much taller than the old, and the original version could not have done that as it would have obscured too much, but the color is just what this display required. It just looks so much more inviting now. It was just so grey before and the images were so small that it was a wall of bland and you didn't even know what you were looking at until you got very close. This is actually something you might want to look at even if you don't have a picture on display. If you walk up to Epcot now and see this you'll want to give it a closer look.