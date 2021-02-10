Larry Flynt, Founder Of Hustler And Subject For People Vs Larry Flynt, Dead At 78

He was the subject of 1996’s The People vs. Larry Flynt, which starred Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love and Edward Norton. Larry Flynt cameoed in The People vs. Larry Flynt as an Ohio judge in the biopic about his life. The movie was warmly received by critics at the time, and was nominated for two Oscars. Woody Harrelson earned his only Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination for portraying Larry Flynt, which Geoffrey Rush ended up nabbing for Shine. The movie was also up for a Best Directing nomination, which went to Anthony Minghella for The English Patient.