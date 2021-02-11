Critics Pushing Back After Carey Mulligan Says Reviewer Thought She Wasn't 'Hot' Enough For Promising Young Woman

While the ongoing dispute only seems to be adding fuel to the awards fire for Promising Young Woman, it looks like neither side plans on backing down any time soon. Those who haven’t seen Carey Mulligan’s impressive performance should check out the film ahead of the awards ceremonies, as it’s currently available on PVOD. Be sure to keep your eyes on Promising Young Woman as awards season starts to heat up. I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard more from Carey Mulligan, especially in regards to this situation, as we get closer to this year’s ceremony.