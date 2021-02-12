Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying

Kristen Wiig’s latest adventure on the big screen is here. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who co-wrote the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, have teamed up once again for Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film features lifelong friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig) as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida.

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar drops on VOD today, and critics have begun sharing their thoughts on the film.