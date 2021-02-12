James Bond: Halle Berry’s Scrapped Spinoff Script Has Made Its Way Online, And Wow

Nerve gas, a global terrorist plot, and everything you’d expect from a James Bond adventure looks present and accounted for in Jinx. Only instead of merely rehashing the 007 formula, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade looked to expand the brand with a new point of view on the espionage business; and it’s something audiences could still use to this day. With further spinoffs for Naomie Harris’s Moneypenny and Lashawna Lynch’s Nomi creeping into the consciousness surrounding Skyfall and No Time To Die respectively, this isn’t an idea that’s died off just yet. Maybe with the right approach, Halle Berry’s Jinx could return after all, teaming up with either or both James Bond characters to forge a new path towards a cinematic universe.