M. Night Shyamalan's Old: 8 Things We Know About The Horror Movie

You know what they say? Everything old is new again. But in this case, the opposite might also be true. Everything new will soon be old. Certainly, M. Night Shyamalan is famous for taking familiar supernatural and/or existential concepts and spinning them into something uniquely unsettling. Not all of his movies are successful at towing that line, but Old, his latest film, sounds promising. A high-concept psychological fright tale written, produced, and directed by the filmmaker, this new project is a notably scaled-back effort, with a smaller crew, one primary location, and only a few actors involved. One hopes that those restrictions allow his talents to flourish, but time will soon tell.

As it was revealed during the Super Bowl, Old is scheduled to arrive in July. While details are limited, we do know some key bits of information about this new/old horror film, which we'll share now. Here's what we know about M. Night Shyamalan's Old!