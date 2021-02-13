To All The Boys: Always And Forever Ending Explained: How The Story Wrapped Up For Lara Jean

SPOILERS are ahead for Netflix’s final All The Boys movie, Always and Forever**.**

Can you believe it? The final page has now been written for Lara Jean in her high school years after a whirlwind of a romance trilogy originally penned in Jenny Han’s famed YA series of books. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo had a sweet sendoff for their breakout roles in All The Boys: Always and Forever ending and it’s time for us to talk it through. Three years following the first movie drawing cupid’s arrow, how did the high school romance leave things off for Lara Jean and Kavinsky?