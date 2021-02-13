Steven Spielberg Almost Directed The Little Things, Here’s Why He Passed On It

Steven really liked A Perfect World, my script for it. And so before we ever went into production on A Perfect World, he came to me and said, ‘Let's do a blind picture deal. … Let’s just do it at Warner Brothers. Something for you to write and meet to direct.’ … So we started pitching ideas back and forth. I came up on this one, I can't remember exactly when, and fell in love with it. The twists and turns. I wrote a long outline and then talked to him on the phone about it after he read it. And I think I faxed him the outline. … He really liked it. He said, ‘This is really, really good storytelling. It’s just too dark for me right now. I'm finishing Schindler's List. I can't live in this dark world again.’ And I understood that completely.