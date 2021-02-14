Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment

For those who are unaware of the “We live in a society” quote, the saying has been present within internet culture for years. The saying was adopted by users who were proud to say they do not fit into the conventional norms of society. And these people would use the phrase to point out any sort of hypocrisy in the meme they were presenting. Around the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger’s Joker became linked to these memes. While they eventually died down, they experienced a resurgence when Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker hit theaters in 2019.