Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment

The full, official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League or “The Snyder Cut” has arrived, and it’s filled with plenty of footage that’s sure to get fans excited. It has pretty much anything a Snyder Cut fan could want, including footage of every Justice Leaguer in action and some more footage of Darkseid and his allies on Apokolips. However, one moment that’s managed to cause a significant amount of buzz is a scene that involves Jared Leto’s Joker, in which he begins his dialogue with, “We live in a society.” Many internet fans likely know what this means. And apparently, so does Leto, as he’s even responded to the buzz.
For those who are unaware of the “We live in a society” quote, the saying has been present within internet culture for years. The saying was adopted by users who were proud to say they do not fit into the conventional norms of society. And these people would use the phrase to point out any sort of hypocrisy in the meme they were presenting. Around the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger’s Joker became linked to these memes. While they eventually died down, they experienced a resurgence when Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker hit theaters in 2019.
What was most interesting about the entire meme movement is that the Joker never actually uttered the phrase in any kind of media, but it looks like Zack Snyder has now remedied that. Amid the fanfare of the phrase being used, Jared Leto seemingly couldn’t help but join in by tweeting out the phrase when sharing the new trailer. Check out his Twitter post below:
Zack Snyder recently explained that he had a personal interest in bringing back Jared Leto’s Joker for his cut of Justice League. This stemmed from his desire to feature a scene in which the DC Extended Universe’s Batman and Joker finally have a conversation. Now, it looks like he was also able to fit in a somewhat meta element into that discussion. As mentioned, the moment is eliciting a lot of responses from fans, with many praising Snyder for including it:
Despite this, some viewers aren’t as keen on the reference as others. Some seem to believe the line feels a bit forced:
One thing we can all agree on is that the inclusion of the line was something that no one probably could’ve predicted. So at the very least, we can say Snyder is keeping audiences on their toes, right?
Jared Leto’s Joker is one of the characters fans are most excited to see in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it’ll be interesting to see how his conversation with Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight plays out.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.