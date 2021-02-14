Sounds Like Chris Evans’ Role In Netflix’s The Gray Man Is A Far Cry From Captain America

Those recent reports aside, it currently appears Chris Evans’ time as Captain America has come to end, especially since he was 106-years-old the last time we saw him. His career is far from over, though, and Evans will need to break out of his good guy reputation if he wants to keep things fresh, especially with another good guy role coming up for him in the Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear spinoff. So it sounds like The Gray Man is just the film for Evans to break back into his bad boy self.