Why Salma Hayek Was 'Afraid' To Do The Desperado Sex Scene With Antonio Banderas

Sex scenes are no doubt one of the more difficult parts of filming as an actor. Some of the best in the business won’t even entertain doing them. Salma Hayek recently shared a not-so-glamorous behind the scenes story about filming the famous sex scene for 1995's Desperado opposite Antonio Banderas, and why she was afraid to do it.

In a recent podcast appearance, Salma Hayek revealed, years later, why she was so afraid to film the Desperado scene and how she felt embarrassed by the whole situation. It was so early in her career. She noted: