Zack Snyder's Justice League: What You Need To Know About Darkseid's Minion Granny Goodness

Darkseid Recruited Granny Goodness Into His Army As A Child

Created by the late, legendary comic book writer and artist Jack Kirby, Granny Goodness first appeared in the second issue of Mister Miracle in June 1971. Her debut wasted no time in helping acquaint readers with her heritage from the world of Apokolips, her ruthless and uncompromisingly evil ways, and her knack for building some pretty devastating devices, among other abilities that we will get to later.

What the Mister Miracle comic does not mention is her association with Darkseid, which would come later and reveal how she became such a baddie. Like how many of Darkseid's minions (particuarly DeSaad) got their start, Goodness (as she was once simply known) was kidnapped by the powerful tyrant as a child when she was a member of the Lowlies, which is the equivalent to peasants among the New Gods. From there, she would, essentially, become the embodiment of Stockholm Syndrome, falling prey to her kidnapper's demands, especially after one moment that earned her a life-changing promotion in his army.