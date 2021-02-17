Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Weighs In On Rey And Kylo Ren’s Romance

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Given just how popular Star Wars is, generations of fans feel very strongly about the galaxy far, far away. As such, every new release inspires some hot takes, and usually at least a pinch of backlash. The Skywalker Saga came to a close with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which was met with a mixed response when it arrived in theaters. One of the most controversial plot points was Rey and Kylo Ren's big kiss, and now The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson has weighed in.
Star Wars' sequel trilogy was interesting because there were so many fan theories that accompanied each new release. Rian Johnson purposefully subverted fan expectations with his movie, before J.J. Abrams seemingly course-corrected in The Rise of Skywalker. And while Episode IX did some retconning regarding Johnson's twists, he agrees that Kylo and Rey's relationship was romantic at its core.
This revelation comes to us from the Twitter of journalist Sariah Wilson, who recently spoke with Rian Johnson about his Star Wars debut. The Last Jedi is arguably the most divisive entry into the franchise, although it's seemingly gain more love in the years since its release. It turns out the Knives Out director also saw Kylo Ren and Rey's relationship as a romantic one. So bring on the Reylo shippers.
Throughout all three of the Star Wars sequels, Rey and Kylo Ren shared a fascinating chemistry. After their first battle in The Force Awakens, the two were able to really connect in The Last Jedi. They used the Force version of FaceTime to communicate, and fought Snoke's elite forces together. It's seemingly for this reason that Rian Johnson co-signs their romantic storyline from The Rise of Skywalker.
The Skywalker Saga is currently available in Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
This romantic connection ultimately came a head with The Rise of Skywalker. Once Ben Solo was able to finally return to the Dark Side, he joined Rey in battling Palpatine on Exegol. The two also resurrected each other, sharing a kiss before Adam Driver's character kicked the space bucket. Said kiss has been the subject of much discussion in the year and change since release.
With the Skywalker Saga now in the rear view, the future of the Star Wars franchise is seemingly endless. Lucasfilm is putting a ton of focus on small screen adventures, especially after the massive success of The Mandalorian. There are a number of live-action shows coming down the line, focusing on characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano.
On the big screen we'll return to Star Wars with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie. Rian Johnson also confirmed that he's still planning a trilogy of his own. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.