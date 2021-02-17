Comments

Paddington 3 Is In The Works, So Bring On More Videos Of Florence Pugh Making Marmalade

The last year has been a rough one for oh so many reasons, but easily one of the most delightful things to come out of the last 12 months was the social media interaction between Florence Pugh and Paddington Bear, the real actress and the fictional character bonding over a shared love of marmalade. It was a fun internet moment that also spurred quite a lot of love for Paddington and his future on the big screen – and if you were part of that wave we have some good news. Paddington 3 is now in the works.

News of this development comes from Variety, which has gotten word from representatives at Studiocanal, the production company behind the series, the sequel is now in the works. While there aren't many details, a simple statement from the studio said, "We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2."

More to come...

