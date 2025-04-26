Viral Video Shows Florence Pugh Trying To Get Pedro Pascal's Attention At Thunderbolts* Premiere, And It's Such A Mood

"She is just like me."

Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts and Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic in Fantastic Four
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When it comes to upcoming Marvel movies set to come out this summer, Florence Pugh and Pedro Pascal are the two big stars at the forefront of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both of the stars are beloved by fans, and it seems one of them has a lot of admiration for another. Pascal supported Pugh’s Marvel Cinematic Universe film when he attended its premiere in London this past week, but they seem to have just missed each other. With that, a now-viral video of Pugh trying to get Pascal's attention has surfaced, and it's too good.

This week’s premiere was by all means all about Florence Pugh, who had another big moment when she asked her whole crew to join her on the carpet while she was wearing a gorgeous black dress. I'd say the moment she tried to call out to Pedro Pascal really takes the cake, though. Check it out:

As you can see, while Florence Pugh was talking to a journalist at the premiere, she caught a glimpse of Pedro Pascal and yelled his name for all to hear. My heart melts at the sound of her calling, “Hi Pedro! Love you, Pedro! See ya later, Pedro! Nice to see you, Pedro!” like a true fan girl. Fans were all over the moment on TikTok, commenting about how relatable it is:

  • “she’s one of us” - @_teleri
  • “Florence represents us so faithfully, I adore her.” - @pascal.pedrito
  • “Wow, celebrities ARE just like me” - @stereotypicalcdn
  • “This is the exact and only energy Pedro deserves” - @krystalree12
  • “She is just like me” - @im_eliimndz

Pugh was too real for this. It just goes to show that it’s not just Pascal stans who are ready for him to continue to take over Hollywood this summer, as the Fantastic Four release date looms. Later on, when Pugh spoke to MTV UK about seeing him on the Thunderbolts* carpet, she gushed about Pascal with these words:

Did you see what he was wearing? That incredible top! And, I need one. Loved, loved, loved that! He is amazing. He is just a gem.

When Pedro Pascal did walk the carpet at the London premiere, he sported a “Protect The Dolls” T-shirt from Connor Ives. The T-shirt from the fashion designer is currently available to buy with proceeds going to the Trans Lifeline, which is a trans-led charity based in the United States that offers support to the community. Pascal has a younger sister who is trans and remains outspoken about the cause.

Pugh was all about his statement at the Thunderbolts* premiere, and is ready to grab the t-shirt herself. When asked what her favorite role of Pedro Pascal’s is, she said this:

I really love him in The Last Of Us. I think he’s so beautiful. I haven’t seen the new one so don’t tell me… I think he’s a brilliant, grumpy dad as well.

Yeah… I don’t think she’s ready for the tragic The Last Of Us death many are still recovering from! While we didn’t get to see Pugh and Pascal unite at the premiere, the pair of Marvel actors are set to be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. So, hopefully, we'll see Pugh's Yelena and Pascal Reed Richards share screen time. Or, at the very least, I hope the A-listers get to chop it up on a red carpet one of these days.

Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters on May 2, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens on July 25. In the meantime, stream past Marvel movies using a Disney+ subscription.

