Sounds Like The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Has Already Considered Titles For A Sequel

Four members of The Suicide Squad

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, constantly keeping the moviegoing public on their toes. With Wonder Woman 1984 now in the rear view, fans are looking toward to the next highly anticipated movies. Chief among them is Jame Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot to David Ayer's 2017 flick. And the acclaimed filmmaker is already flirting with titles for another sequel.

Comic book fans were thrilled to learn that James Gunn would be tackling The Suicide Squad, especially given his massively successful work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. His take on Task Force X will finally arrive in theaters this summer, containing a stellar cast that likely won't all make it out of the film alive. Gunn recently spoke to this somewhat controversial choice in title, and options for a sequel. As he put it,

Touche. While most sequels simply add numbers to the end of a title, James Gunn didn't go that route with his DC debut. This is seemingly due to The Suicide Squad being a soft reboot of David Ayer's original. After all, it's not going to be a traditional sequel.

James Gunn shared his joke about The Suicide Squad sequel titles over on his personal Twitter page. Gunn has taken some heat for the title of his DC debut, given the only change from its predecessor is adding "the." And if he decides to return to the shared universe for another Task Force X adventure, titling might present an odd challenge.

Simply adding the world "the" seems like a bold choice for a title, especially when you're trying to differentiate yourself from another property. But James Gunn's The Suicide Squad actually isn't the only upcoming DC movie to go this route, as Matt Reeves' The Batman will follow. And outside of the genre, the upcoming fifth Scream movie is titled simply Scream.

The Suicide Squad will finally arrive this summer, with James Gunn making his DCEU debut in the process. While he's expected to dive back into the MCU with a trio of new Guardians of the Galaxy projects, it does seem like he's enjoying his time on the DC side of things. Because in addition to prepping The Suicide Squad for release, he's also started work on a Peacemaker spinoff for HBO Max, with John Cena reprising his role.

Given how James Gunn is already considering titles for The Suicide Squad's possible sequel, hopefully that means he's got interest in continuing the story. Gunn is a massive fan of the titular team of villains, and he was given the choice of multiple properties when negotiating with Warner Bros.. We'll just have to see how his first movie performs, and which members of Task Force X survive to fight another day.

The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release to plan your next movie experience.

The Suicide Squad: Will Fans Need To See David Ayer’s Original? James Gunn Weighs In
