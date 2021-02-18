Sounds Like The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Has Already Considered Titles For A Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, constantly keeping the moviegoing public on their toes. With Wonder Woman 1984 now in the rear view, fans are looking toward to the next highly anticipated movies. Chief among them is Jame Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot to David Ayer's 2017 flick. And the acclaimed filmmaker is already flirting with titles for another sequel.