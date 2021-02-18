Joaquin Phoenix Is Teaming Up With Midsommar's Director For A Mysterious New Film

Deadline is now reporting that the Joker star has now finalized a deal that will see him headline Disappointment Blvd., the film that Ari Aster is planning as his Midsommar follow-up. A24, which produced both of Aster's previous movies, is set to back this new project as well, but they didn't officially comment on the casting report. It's unclear what genre the film will ultimately fall into, but the trade story says that it will chronicle the life "of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time." It's not clear if it will be based on a real person or if it's entirely fictional.