Tom Holland’s Latest Description Of Uncharted Is A+

Yesterday we got the first trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie, but there's another big hitter in the video game world coming to the movie screen before too long in the Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie. Holland will play video game protagonist Nathan Drake, and while that name will be familiar to video game players, the Uncharted series isn't necessarily one that has become well-known in broader pop culture. So there may be a lot of potential fans unfamiliar with the character. Luckily Tom Holland has found the perfect way to describe the hero in a way that anybody will understand.