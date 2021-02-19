Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Tom Holland’s Latest Description Of Uncharted Is A+

Nathan Drake in Uncharted

Yesterday we got the first trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie, but there's another big hitter in the video game world coming to the movie screen before too long in the Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie. Holland will play video game protagonist Nathan Drake, and while that name will be familiar to video game players, the Uncharted series isn't necessarily one that has become well-known in broader pop culture. So there may be a lot of potential fans unfamiliar with the character. Luckily Tom Holland has found the perfect way to describe the hero in a way that anybody will understand.

Tom Holland recently appeared on the Little Gold Men podcast, where the show's host was unfamiliar with the Uncharted video games. So Tom Holland explained who Nathan Drake was in the perfect way for any movie fan to understand, as he's basically the combination of two iconic movie heroes. In his words,

I think the easiest way to describe the film without belittling it in any way is like if Indiana Jones and James Bond had had a baby, it would be Nathan Drake. That is the way I keep describing the film.

The Indiana Jones connection is fairly obvious. Nathan Drake is a guy that travels the world on a search for lost places and mysterious artifacts. The plots of Uncharted games could easily be used for future Indiana Jones stories and there isn't a lot that would need to change. As far as the comparison to James Bond goes, there's certainly a connection there, and Drake is something of a suave ladies man. Although he's perhaps not as similar to James Bond as Drake thinks he is. Besides, Drake doesn't wear tuxedos too often.

As a video game, Uncharted is more like James Bond in its style of action. While Indiana Jones knows how to use a gun, straight up gunfights are more of a Bond thing. And that's ultimately the core of what an Uncharted game is; it's a lot of shooting dudes with guns.

Maybe it's because of Nathan Drake's similarities to James Bond that Tom Holland recently threw his name in the ring to potentially play that role once No Time To Die comes out and Daniel Craig officially retires. Craig largely got the role after the producers saw him in the movie Layer Cake and realized he'd be good. Perhaps Uncharted will be Tom Holland's audition to play James Bond.

Adapting video games for movies is tough because story is always a secondary consideration when compared to gameplay, but for movies everything flips around. You have to build a story that works that includes all the action that people expect. It's difficult to argue that any video game adaptation has ever really gotten right.

Up Next

Uncharted: What To Know About The Video Game Before Tom Holland's Movie
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Tom Holland Throws His Hat Into The James Bond Ring And At This Point Why Not? news 1d Tom Holland Throws His Hat Into The James Bond Ring And At This Point Why Not? Mike Reyes
Spider-Man 3: Why Keeping Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Out Of Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie Is A Good Idea news 2d Spider-Man 3: Why Keeping Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Out Of Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie Is A Good Idea Dirk Libbey
Why Tom Holland's Mom Was Not Happy About His New Movie Cherry With The Russo Brothers news 3d Why Tom Holland's Mom Was Not Happy About His New Movie Cherry With The Russo Brothers Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
A Quiet Place: Part II Sep 17, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
The DCEU Has Found It's Supergirl, And She'll Make Her Debut Soon TBD The DCEU Has Found It's Supergirl, And She'll Make Her Debut Soon Rating TBD
New Walking Dead Video Reveals Maggie And Negan's Reunion From Opening Minutes Of 'Home Sweet Home' TBD New Walking Dead Video Reveals Maggie And Negan's Reunion From Opening Minutes Of 'Home Sweet Home' Rating TBD
Why You Need To See Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Despite The Vague Trailer TBD Why You Need To See Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Despite The Vague Trailer Rating TBD
After Challenging Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’ Looks Like Elon Musk Has Been Roped Into Upcoming Suit With Amber Heard TBD After Challenging Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’ Looks Like Elon Musk Has Been Roped Into Upcoming Suit With Amber Heard Rating TBD
Supernatural Veteran Jared Padalecki Has Advice For His Walker Costar About Handling Fans TBD Supernatural Veteran Jared Padalecki Has Advice For His Walker Costar About Handling Fans Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information