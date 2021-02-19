Matthew McConaughey Has Cleared Up Those Titanic Rumors

As bummed as Matthew McConaughey may have been at losing out on starring in such a huge film, his career hasn’t suffered too much for it. It would be hard to say just who has had the best career between McConaughey and Leonardo DiCaprio, and they both shone their own light on The Wolf of Wall Street when they starred together. It seems like everything worked out the way it was supposed to, we got our young love story in Titanic with DiCaprio and both actors have turned into a force to be reckoned with and consistently put out great performances. All I know is, I'm super jealous of Kate Winslet reading romantic lines with not only Leonardo DiCaprio but Matthew McConaughey too.