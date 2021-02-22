Comments

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Monster Hunter And Resident Evil Giveaway

Monster Hunter And Resident Evil Giveaway

We're partnering with Sony to give away a Blu-ray of Monster Hunter and The Resident Evil 4K collection to one lucky winner to celebrate the home release of Monster Hunter!

Monster Hunter is releasing on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on March 2, and the bonus materials include deleted scenes and a look at the process of bringing the game's iconic characters, weapons, monsters and action to the big screen.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 1, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 1, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

